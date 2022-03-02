Blended Learning: Transforming Education

There are various blended teaching-learning models available that teachers can use for the effective learning of their students. Now, it is the right time to use multiple novel pedagogical approaches to construct and disseminate knowledge. We have a Flipped Classroom model in front of us.

The educational model in which the class work and homework have been upturned. NEP-2020 has offered students the flexibility to earn credits necessary for a particular degree or diploma. The Programmed Logic for Automatic Teaching Operations (PLATO): an online learning option that offers self-paced credits that a student can work on completing both inside of the classroom and at home. We can also use this model.

By integrating social media, students now can develop the mastery of content through various tools such as Telegram, WhatsApp, Facebook, Blogging, Edmodo Or Video Conferencing, where students get the choice to regularly share information with each other.

Moodle is another course management system that offers options to teachers in posting lectures, assignments, and videos. Face-to-face Driver can be used where a teacher drives the teaching, which is augmented with digital tools. Sometimes a teacher can also use the Flex model through which most of the content is delivered through the digital platform, and he remains available for consultation face-to-face.