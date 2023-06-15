BY SHAHID ALI KHAN

In the mystical land of Kashmir, where nature’s embrace is both tender and profound, an enchanting enigma unfolds with each passing day. As the world prepares for the scorching heat of summer, Kashmir finds itself drenched in the ethereal touch of raindrops.

This captivating phenomenon defies the expectations of seasons, weaving a tapestry of emotions that ignites the hearts and stirs the souls of all who witness it. The rains in Kashmir, a testament to the blessings from above, hold secrets that beckon us to embark on a poetic odyssey into their mesmerizing depths.

Amidst the verdant valleys adorned with emerald hues and the majestic snow-capped peaks that kiss the sky, the whispers of nature become palpable in Kashmir’s rains. It is as if the heavens, in their infinite wisdom, have chosen this sacred land to receive their divine benediction.

The raindrops, like celestial messengers, cascade upon the land in a rhythmic symphony, composing a melodic harmony that resonates with the very essence of our souls.

Each gentle patter on the leaves becomes a sonorous whisper, an ethereal language that transcends mere words and communicates directly with the depths of our being.

As the raindrops delicately dance upon the ancient soil of Kashmir, they forge an intangible bond with timeless traditions. For centuries, the people of Kashmir have revered the rains, attributing them to a celestial source of rejuvenation and abundant blessings.

The continuance of this sacred phenomenon nourishes their unwavering faith, serving as a poignant reminder of their deep-rooted connection with nature’s benevolence. It is during these rain-kissed days that Kashmir’s vibrant cultural tapestry unfurls in all its resplendent glory.

The air becomes infused with the scent of tradition, as poetic verses and soul-stirring melodies waft through the valleys, paying homage to the celestial blessings that cascade from above.