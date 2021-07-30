Blinken Visit: Talk in India, to China

Following his talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Blinken, in response to a question, said “Our shared values and democratic traditions were part of our conversation”. Blinken acknowledged that the US too was not perfect and had challenges too but this acceptance did not mask what he was conveying to his host. On his part Jaishankar told the media not to equate freedoms with non-governance or lack of governance. He also emphasised the ‘moral obligation to right historical wrongs’. Jaishankar’s formulations, as reported in the media, are awkward. As a seasoned diplomat and now turned senior minister he would be aware that both governance and the correction of historical wrongs in India have to be within the ambit of the constitution; and rights and liberties and freedoms are the soul of the Indian constitution.

Notwithstanding Blinken’s sermon the fact is that the primary objective of US foreign policy has always been the promotion of the country’s interests and not the protection of rights of the citizens of other countries. Indeed, the history of India-US relations itself bears this out. Both India and the US have always emphasised that their political systems are founded on common values. But these values did not foster common positions on global or regional issues. Indeed, the US viewed India negatively during a major part of the Cold War. India too was deeply suspicious of US policies and actions in South Asia.

It is only after the end of the Cold War that a serious process of reconciling the interests of the two countries began. This gathered pace after the Indian nuclear tests of 1998. The US overcame its anger at India making a huge dent in the global nuclear order it had promoted. Realising that the technology denial regimes were a major hindrance in improving bilateral ties the US started dismantling them. This process was facilitated by the India-US nuclear deal of 2008. The rise of China and its aggressive manifestations under President Xi Jinping is a source of anxiety to both India and the US. There is now a coincidence of Indian and American interests in meeting the challenge posed by China. However, ‘coincidence’ does not imply that Indian and US interests are identical in respect of China.

It is here that Blinken’s inclusion of Geshe Dorji Damdul among Indian civil society people becomes intriguing. This is especially so because he is reported to have separately met Ngodup Dongchung, Director of Dalai Lama’s Delhi office. If Blinken was meeting Dongchung separately he was sending an obvious signal to China from Indian soil for the Chinese are sensitive to such meetings. What was the need to compound this by including Damdul who would obviously have spoken not of human rights in India but on conditions in Tibet?