Bliss follows burden

Bliss, the reward follows, whenever the man is burdened with difficulties, as ordained in a series of Holy Verses:

‘’Verily We have created man into toil and struggle’’ (90: 4)

While as testaments relate in high sounding tones, ‘’Man is born unto trouble as the sparks fly up wards (Job, v, 07) ‘’For all his days are sorrows, and his travails grief’’ (Ecclesiastes, ii, 23) Al-Quran has a subtle messages, man might be born into toil and struggle, and be burdened with difficulties, but Allah will make the path smooth for him, provided he exercises patience and no man may ever think that none has power over him and none shall hold him were he to transgress, as ordained: