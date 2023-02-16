Bliss follows burden

Bliss, the reward follows, whenever the man is burdened with difficulties, as ordained in a series of Holy Verses:
‘’Verily We have created man into toil and struggle’’ (90: 4)
While as testaments relate in high sounding tones, ‘’Man is born unto trouble as the sparks fly up wards (Job, v, 07) ‘’For all his days are sorrows, and his travails grief’’ (Ecclesiastes, ii, 23) Al-Quran has a subtle messages, man might be born into toil and struggle, and be burdened with difficulties, but Allah will make the path smooth for him, provided he exercises patience and no man may ever think that none has power over him and none shall hold him were he to transgress, as ordained:
‘’Thinketh he, that none has power over him’’ (90: 5)
and:
‘’Thinketh he that none beholdeth him’’ (90: 7)
Provided the man exercised the ordained restraints, the path to eventual Bliss shall be smoothened:
‘’We will indeed make smooth for him the path to Bliss’’ (92: 7)
In the state of eventual Bliss, far from their being any hardship, the righteous will enjoy life more and more, as their path will be rendered smooth. The relief may not be taken to follow the burden of difficulty; it is inherent in it, as is laid down:
‘’So, verily, with every difficulty, there is relief’’ (94:5)
It is followed by the emphasis:
‘’Verily, with every difficulty there is relief’’ (94:6)
The Holy Verse is repeated for extra emphasis, burden of difficulty always provides a solution to overcome the difficulty, it leads to ease and happiness.
However the inherent ingredients to smoothen the path to eventual Bliss need to be kept in focus, that is patience, and restraint not to ever think that none had power over the man and none may behold him, should he ever transgress the divine norms.