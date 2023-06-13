Blocked road crossings

Some years back the traffic officials blocked a number of crossings on important roads in Srinagar city and created new diversions. They said it was done to avoid long traffic jams on the crossings and de-congest the traffic on important roads.

However, according to reports, the move is now creating more inconvenience to the commuters rather than bringing any kind of respite, particularly if they are traveling on busy roads including the Srinagar Bypass of the national highway.

The problem is that a driver has to cover a long distance to use the diversion. This adds more traffic unnecessarily on the roads and leads to traffic jamming and slow movement of vehicular traffic. It has been observed that the number of vehicles on Srinagar roads is increasing with the onset of summer.

Vehicles from other districts or outside Kashmir are also plying in large number on the roads. Movement of people in Kashmir and visitors from outside towards tourist destinations in Srinagar and other places has also led to the increased movement.