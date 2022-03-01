Board Results and Birth Dates

Discrete results give a fair idea of the scope of improvement and the amount of hard work hence needed. But the results in the recent span of years have left us in a great dilemma. If all are healthy, who is ill. Moreover a score of 100/100 is unnatural except for mathematics, but we are genetically engineering it to happen.

Why do we have to be so much rewarding? Perfection is a process and not a percentage. Moreover, a few years hence, the students will also have to enter into career making, which only a handful of them will be able do. Only a few of them will be defending their school and college grades.

To quote some examples from past, Dr. Ali Jan had a stunningly excellent academic record throughout, and everyone can digest that. Similarly one of our ministers of the recent past had never stood anything less than first throughout his school, B.A and L.L.B and turned out to be a great politician.

Any UGC level advertisement notification still maintains the criteria of consistently good academic record for appointment in college or university. For that, only the most deserving can come forward and not the most desiring.