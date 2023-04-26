Bollywood Baadshah in Kashmir

Shah Rukh Khan is back in Kashmir for film shooting. Last time he was here for picturising a song and shooting of some scenes of “Jab Tak Hai Jaan” movie in 2012. This time the King Khan has arrived for Rajkumar Hirani directed film “Dunki”, shot in the picturesque location of Sonamarg and later in other parts.

Huge success and business of Shah Rukh Khan’s recently released movie “ Pathaan” gave almost a new lease of life to the gloomy Bollywood industry and generated an optimism after the losses during Covid-19, and later flopping of some big budget movies.

Shah Rukh Khan has millions of fans not only in India but in other parts of the world also. The fans keep track of almost every film and visits of their favourite star. The shooting schedule of Shah Rukh Khan here is also being widely covered by the media.