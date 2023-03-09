Border Tourism in Kashmir Valley

With every passing day tourism is becoming an important economic activity in Kashmir. Last year more than one crore tourists visited the valley.

It seems that tourism industry is going to be one of our biggest economic activities in future.

A lot of people from different parts of country and world travel to different destinations in Kashmir valley. Thousands of people from different parts of the country visited border areas of Kashmir also.

Recently government of India has brought several border areas on tourism map which include Keran, Machil, Tangdhar, Teetwal, Gurez, Bangus Valley and other places.

The introduction of new places on tourism map has created endless opportunities for the people to earn their livelihood.

Tourists have started visiting the border area. Bangus valley situated in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district has a huge potential to provide diverse opportunities to the youth of Kashmir during winters as well in summers.

It is believed by experts that alone in District Kupwara place like Bangus Valley, Keran, Lolab Valley, Machil, Teetwal, Tangdhar and Reshwari Mawar bear the potential to provide jobs to the unemployed youth of entire North Kashmir.