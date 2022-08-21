Border village getting hope

BY SWATI BEDEKAR

For Naseema, resident of far off Dudi, a border village in Kupwara District, Jammu and Kashmir, adolescence is not always pleasant. There were days every month when she was ordered to stop certain activities she loved and told not to eat or drink certain items.

Sitting in the courtyard of her one-storey house, playing with her four-year-old daughter, pangs of pain hit her again. Naseema has been menstruating for the last two days.

She knows it is time to change the cloth she has been using to stem the flow of blood. She goes up to the rooftop and gets another cloth – part of an old blue scarf – and positions it in her underwear.

As in many parts of the world, women, especially of the nomadic Gujjar and Bakarwal community in Kashmir Valley have their own beliefs and taboos when it comes to menstruation.

These range from very common ones, like not touching kitchen utensils or taking a bath, to ones that are quite unheard of elsewhere, such as not looking into a mirror. Young girls are coping up with this situation and yet want to go to school. Even if they have to walk a few miles to reach there.