Borderland Treasures

BY MALIK ARIF

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the breathtaking region of Kashmir has long been acclaimed for its unparalleled natural beauty. While popular tourist destinations like Gulmarg and Pahalgam have captured the hearts of visitors, there exist lesser-known places that hold immense potential for border tourism.

Keran, Seemari Teetwal, and Kaman Post are three such hidden gems, each offering a unique experience at the meeting point of India and Pakistan. In this article, we will delve into the enchanting allure of these border villages and discuss the urgent need for infrastructure development to unlock their tourism potential.

KERAN: Located in the Kupwara district, Keran stands as a testament to the power of human connection. Its close proximity to settlements on the other side of Kashmir has fostered the development of substantial infrastructure, attracting frequent visits from people residing in Pakistan-Side of Kashmir. Here, amidst the scenic beauty, one can witness a heartwarming sight – people on both sides of the divide exchanging greetings and waving at each other. A notable feature of Keran is the Kishan Ganga River, known as Neelum River in Pakistan, which flows freely without a fence, symbolizing the unbroken bond between the two Kashmirs.