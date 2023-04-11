Borders, contestations, and strategies

India's concerns

The Bhutanese prime minister, in an interview, said that China has an equal say in resolving the border dispute in Doklam. Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering's remarks during an interview with the Belgian newspaper La Libre last month's visit to Brussels were, "We do not encounter major border problems with China, but certain territories are not yet demarcated. We still have to discuss it and draw a line," he told the newspaper.

Tshering said that "There are three of us. There is no big or small country; there are three equal countries, each counting for a third. We are ready. As soon as the other two parties are ready too, we can discuss," he told the Belgian daily.

Bhutanese Prime Minister comments on Doklam triggered concerns in India. Doklam -- an area in Bhutan with a high plateau and a valley, lies between China's Chumbi Valley to the north, Bhutan's Ha District to the east and India's Sikkim State to the west. India, in no case, is ready to accept this situation and will be aggressive if rechallenged by the Chinese troops in the area. India considers Bhutan not only as a friend but as a strategic partner.

India has always stood like a pillar of strength to Bhutan in all difficult times, and the friendship of Indian rulers with the royal family of Bhutan has always been a strength of brotherhood. India would equally want Bhutan to reciprocate India's security and national issues.

In addition, the Bhutanese PM downplayed Chinese incursion, taking away their land, which has always been an Indian concern of "salami slicing" the Bhutan borders. India is also concerned about China's village construction inside the Bhutanese territory. During the interview, Bhutan's Prime Minister denied any such actions by China and said, "This is an international border, and we know exactly what belongs to us." The construction of villages by China along the Amochhu River suggested that Bhutan has ceded territory to China.

India's other worry is China's attempts to expand its influence over Thimphu, regular visits by their officers and diplomats and increasing border talks between the two countries. The last border talks between the two countries were held in January 2023. In October 2021, Bhutan and China signed a "three-step roadmap" agreement to expedite negotiations to resolve their boundary dispute. Bhutan shares around the 400-km-long border with China, and the two countries have held over 24 rounds of boundary talks to resolve the dispute. China has no embassy in Bhutan and is desperate to open one.

Meanwhile, Chinese media claimed that India was the primary obstruction in formally demarcating the Bhutan-China boundary. Bhutan and China are adopting a methodology to draw boundary lines on the ground. There may be some adjustment of territory as a result of that. However, India would never compromise on the Doklam plateau. It will pressure Bhutan to keep India in the loop when the boundary with China at the trijunction of the three countries will be considered.

India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, in a press briefing, said, "The Government of India very closely follows all developments which have a bearing on our national interest, and we would take all necessary measures to safeguard them as necessary. Now as regards the recent statements and the related commentary to them is concerned, I would say that India and Bhutan remain in close touch relating to our shared interest, including security interest, and I would only reiterate, you know, our earlier statements on this issue, which very explicitly and very clearly bring out our position on the determination of the tri-junction boundary points."