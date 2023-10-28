Brain Stroke | Act Now, Prevent and Save Lives

Stroke is sudden impairment or loss of consciousness, sensation and voluntary motion that is caused by blockade or rupture of a blood vessel supplying the brain and is accompanied by permanent damage of brain tissue. It arises because of interruption of blood supply to a portion of the brain.

The most common cause is a clot formation in one of the blood vessels supplying the brain. The degree of disability depends on where the stroke occurs in the brain and how much of the brain is damaged?

For example, someone who has a small stroke may experience only minor problems such as weakness of an arm or leg. People who have larger strokes may be paralyzed on one side or lose their ability to speak. Some people recover completely from strokes, but more than two thirds of survivors will have some type of disability. Although stroke is more often seen in older people but younger persons also get it.

Stroke is a huge problem with one person in India succumbing to stroke every 4 minutes. Every year around 1,85,000 strokes are reported. To handle this enormous burden the number of certified neurologists in India are only 2,500, amounting to 1 neurologist for 5 lakh population. According to WHO a minimum of one neurologist should be available for 1 lakh patients. In this situation health education for masses and paramedical workers assumes great importance. Strokes are common in Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh.

Although effective therapies are available for treatment, they need the patient to arrive at a center with CT brain facility to rule out an internal bleed at the earliest before giving clot dissolving medication. The time window is up to 4.5 hours but first 90 minutes have the best results. To achieve this a very early recognition of stroke by the family members or those with him is exceedingly important. Therefore, all the importance should be given to the earliest recognition to salvage the patient. Besides this we need to educate public at large regarding the preventive measures.