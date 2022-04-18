Brain Tumours in Kashmir

There are about 120 different types of brain tumours. Neither all headaches are due to brain tumours, nor all brain tumours are killers. Some are worrisome and some even insignificant. But all are matter of concern and panic to the family.

Origin and types of Brain Tumours

A tumour is a mass or growth of abnormal cells in the body, the nature of which can be a cancer or a non-cancer. The origin of a brain tumour is primarily from the cells of the brain itself or secondarily from the circulating tumour cells in the blood or lymph from the other organs of the body.

The brain tumour is a collection of abnormally multiplying abnormal brain cells either in a controlled or in uncontrolled fashion and also the accumulation of uncontrollably multiplying abnormal non-brain cells which travelled from a distant organ of the body.

Thus there are three types of brain tumours arising from the brain tissue and its coverings, first type is controlled growth with a limiting cover called primary benign tumour (non-cancer), these are either worrisome tumours when located in a vital area of the brain or insignificant if located in a non-vital region.

These comprise more than 70% of all brain tumours. The commonest primary benign tumours are meningiomas which comprise of 30% of all brain tumours and others are schwannomas, craniopharyngiomas, pituitary adenomas etc. The second type arises from the uncontrolled multiplication of abnormal brain cells and the cells of its coverings without any limiting capsule, called primary malignant tumour (cancer).