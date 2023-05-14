Brari Nambal: It's Dying!

The 14th-century King Zain-ul-Abidin, popularly called Budshah, was so mesmerised by the beauty of Brari Nambal lagoon in Srinagar that he constructed Hamams (steam baths) on its banks.

But little did the King - Budhshah - know that Brari Nambal will once be turned into a cesspool!

Situated at the entrance of Shaher-e-Khaas, Brari Nambal was known for crystal clear waters. It was one of the major tourist attractions in Kashmir.



Before the 1970s, Brari Nambal had two outlets, one on the west side and the other on the north from Nallah Mar. During the 1970s, Nallah Mar was earth-filled and converted into a road.

Closure of the Nallah Mar outlet started deterioration of the lagoon. Gradually, Brari Nambal’s hydrology started to affect and it lost flushing capacity.