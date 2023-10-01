Bridging the Divide

BY NAZIA NABI

As I perused a post shared by a friend dedicated to supporting the trans community, it stirred profound reflections. The post narrated how he had been denied the opportunity to offer prayers at the mosque due to his advocacy work for transgender individuals. This poignant scenario raises pertinent questions about inclusivity within religious spaces.

Not every individual is without flaws; many may have committed significant transgressions. Yet they find solace in prayer, and they still seek entry into places of worship.

After all, the ledger of one's deeds, be they virtuous or iniquitous, is not emblazoned on their forehead. There are matters that reside solely between the individual and God.

If God is the embodiment of forgiveness and boundless mercy, who are we to assume the role of judges? Denying access to a place of worship merely fortifies the devil's stratagem: to sever the connection between people and their Creator, to divert them from the path of truth.

Transgender communities are often marginalised from birth, shunned by their own families, who consider their existence shameful. They are cast out of their homes, and consequently, their entire life in society becomes a traumatic journey until their last breath.

Sadly, this is not exclusive to Kashmiri society. When we, as a society, stigmatise or scrutinise transgender individuals for their perceived moral transgressions, we must also reflect on what we have done to uplift them. Should we not permit them to partake in religious practices? Who shares responsibility for either assisting or coercing them into resorting to desperate measures just to survive?