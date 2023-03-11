Brief Sketch of Hypocrisy

He is my friend and your friend. He is the friend of my competitor and also of his own competitor. He is even friend to the foes. He is sweet. He is crisp. He is too good than one can think to be. He is beyond one’s expectations.

He is well mannered and cultured. He is decent and sophisticated. He weighs his words well. He takes calculated moves. He fits in all situations and with everything else. He is someone to everyone. He is called a hypocrite.

He is dual and may be manifold. He does not distance himself from the wrong nor does he develop greater proximities towards the right. The strength of his bonds is uniform all around.

He pursues profits not principles. He has agendas not affections. However, this is not all what sums up hypocrisy. It is only what is revealed at one point or the other.

If the hypocrite is smart enough, then the illusion may remain longer or else it may soon die down. That is all. However, there is always a scope that a hypocrite may sort up and get better. Anything can turn him to regret and repentance.