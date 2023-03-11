Brief Sketch of Hypocrisy

He is my friend and your friend. He is the friend of my competitor and also of his own competitor. He is even friend to the foes. He is sweet. He is crisp. He is too good than one can think to be. He is beyond one’s expectations.
He is well mannered and cultured. He is decent and sophisticated. He weighs his words well. He takes calculated moves. He fits in all situations and with everything else. He is someone to everyone. He is called a hypocrite.
He is dual and may be manifold. He does not distance himself from the wrong nor does he develop greater proximities towards the right. The strength of his bonds is uniform all around.
He pursues profits not principles. He has agendas not affections. However, this is not all what sums up hypocrisy. It is only what is revealed at one point or the other.
If the hypocrite is smart enough, then the illusion may remain longer or else it may soon die down. That is all. However, there is always a scope that a hypocrite may sort up and get better. Anything can turn him to regret and repentance.
Or even a disgrace can bring him his grace back. This is essentially because such a person is consciously aware of himself as a double crook and has therefore a likelihood of recourse to the right. No one needs to convince him of his ailment. He is aware of the disease he has. As diagnosis precedes treatment, there is a hope that one may get well soon.
Type I hypocrites can be diagnosed and identified by more than one fellow around them. But what if we are unwell and yet unaware. What a woe, if we don’t know. This is the Type II hypocrisy which harms seriously but only the one who carries it along.
I will attempt to draw a brief sketch of the same. Such people are unfailing inspirations to the rest. They never miss their duties and responsibilities. They do wonder after wonder, over and again. They work, they worship, they care, they help, they love, they bow. Their inner cores develop a sense of perfection.
They are self-glorified in their heart of hearts. They have a unique level of perfection. Pointing out a flaw in them is the most heinous crime on earth. They will never take any criticism. After all, they are so well known in their circles and all for good reasons. People look up to them. How can they be flawed.
While as Type I hypocrites have to invest a great deal of treachery, trickstery, time and mental energy to stay tuned with the network around them, the Type II invest only in self with the sole intention of being idealized by everyone else around them.
They develop wi-fi connections and not face to face. They are strict, they are reserved, they are disciplined. Their premises can’t be encroached. They have inhibitions coming in contact with the lesser known or the infamous. They do anything and everything to save their prophetic image. They can’t afford even a little least blemish.
They are desirous of constant recognition and constant appreciation. They want constant grades for their family values, way of upbringing and the sense of culture and social order. This type of hypocrisy is least deliberated upon.
While as Type I hypocrites are only the tip of the iceberg, Type II are the invisible icy mount below the visible surface. Type I is about petty gains but type II is about self-proclaimed Godliness and prophethood.
They attribute to themselves what should be attributed to Gods and prophets. They are unrealistic and unconscious. They are ruining everyday with every act of charity and pray.
They develop an attitude which does not let in any inquiry in the inner domains. Feeling sorry is the least they can feel even after committing a Himalayan blunder.
They can only feel proud of themselves. The mightiest troubles that the life may take them through will be due to their assumed virtues not vices. Vices are always valid to be called vices but there are many things that invalidate the virtues. Bulk of us are hypocrites and bulk of that hypocrisy is inside and unknown.
Let us take 10 minutes in isolation and do a reality check of the self. Are we heroes or hypocrites. Are we Type I or Type II. Are we curable or incurable. By the way, God visits us very often but most of the time we are not at home.
Dr. Qudsia Gani, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Physics, Govt. College for Women, Srinagar
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.