Bringing disrepute to the profession

Honesty is a fundamental pillar of any profession. However, physicians and scientific investigators have the same moral failings as the rest of other professions. In fact, year after year, Physicians' scores are going down when it comes to people's trust. There is no doubt that doctor-patient relationship has deteriorated dramatically during last many years.

From ancient times the medical profession distinguished itself with the dedicated professionals. Patients revered their doctors.

Although the advent of newer developments in the diagnosis and treatment is providing hope to the suffering patients, this profession has not escaped accusations of unethical practices by professionals.

Previously, when patients were asked why they trust doctors, they would always say they see physician as someone trying his best to help them. Can we actually continue to have same faith in the profession.

The corruption in health services, the presence of some dishonest health care providers who exploit the health care system for illegal personal gains; all this is hurting the Doctor-Patient relationship. As medical students we were told to follow the golden rule - ‘Do unto your patient as you would expect other physicians do unto you, were you the patient.’