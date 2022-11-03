Bringing it back into the global mainstream

Due to its commitment to give shelter and finance dreaded terrorists on its soil, Pakistan was infamously isolated from the rest of the world, thereby suffering a whooping losses of Rs three lakh crores.

But the decision of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to take it out of Grey List may prevent it from going Sri Lanka way as it will start getting assistance from different nations and bodies like International Monetary Fund (IMF), Asian Development Bank(ADB) etc.

China and its allies like Turkey, Singapore etc., quietly worked to take its friend, Pakistan, out of Grey list but America’s changed role did make a lot of difference as it wants to wean away Pakistan from the clutches of China.

Pakistan had urged US two years back to help it in the exit from Grey list and a recent weeklong visit by army chief Qamar Bajwa prepared the ground; though nothing was officially divulged by both sides. On the one hand, US President Joe Biden called Pakistan a most dangerous state but simultaneously it provided the F16 package which also speaks about the dual policy of America.

Keeping in view America’s influence in FATF, Pakistan had urged the then US president Donald Trump in January, 2020 to come to its rescue and end its woes due to retention in the Grey List which destroyed its economy and image in the world.