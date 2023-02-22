Bringing persons with disabilities at the center of healthcare

With an estimated 26 million people living with impairments, India has one of the world's largest populations of people with disabilities. However, various impediments exist in the country's healthcare system that hinder persons with disabilities from obtaining sufficient care.

Physical impediments are widespread, such as inadequate facilities and a lack of accessible medical equipment. Healthcare personnel are also under-trained in how to properly connect with and treat people with impairments, which leads to unfavorable attitudes and misdiagnosis.

People with disabilities experience significant difficulties to obtaining healthcare services in Jammu and Kashmir, including physical barriers and negative attitudes among healthcare personnel.

A lack of disability-specific healthcare services and assistive devices also contributes to inferior quality of care or delayed treatment. This makes it incredibly difficult for people with disabilities to obtain healthcare services, which can have serious consequences for their health and well-being.

Prioritizing disability Inclusion in healthcare can have various benefits, including improved overall health outcomes for people with disabilities. We can prevent health issues from deteriorating and offer prompt treatment if healthcare services are accessible and customized to the requirements of people with disabilities.