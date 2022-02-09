Broaden the horizon

The results for classes like 10th and 12th always attract public attention. These are generally considered as first milestones that set the stage for further journey in one’s studies and career.
Apart from the societal understanding of such exams, which turns it into an occasion of celebration for those who pass these exams with good grades, there is more to these exams now.
It has now become an industry that churns out customers for a vast education market. Today, as the chances and options for our students are narrowing down a kind of madness has set in.
Every one wants to push the child towards some chosen courses. Though we know that it is just not possible that all our students can make it to the professional courses like medicine and engineering, but an atmosphere has set in that we even ignore this mathematical certainty.
In an effort to make the career of a few, actually some hundred students, this stupefying atmosphere destroys thousands of lives. It brings stress to families, it ensure that family resources are wasted, and the result of all this is that most of the students waste precious years, and finally realise that the objective was not worth the effort.
On this occasion, when the results of 12th class are out, and the results of class 10th are expected any moment, some of the conscious people in education sector need to come forward and form counselling and guidance modules.
The world doesn’t end at the gates of a medical college, or an engineering institute. There is a bigger world beyond. It is good if our students develop a competitive sense, and they prepare for competitive exams very early on, but they must have multiple options in front of them.
Another point that needs emphasis is that we cannot find jobs for all the students in Kashmir.
Our students need to take up courses, and add capacities to themselves, that can help them move outside, and compete in a global space. That can solve many of our problems.