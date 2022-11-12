Bucket of Records

Perhaps those in chairs, big or small, fail to understand that one day the bucket will get filled up and then start leaking its content. The spillover is enough to get them down unceremoniously.

It’s the irrefutable fate of those who believe everything is everlasting and puff out their shallow size. Even if they manage to stick to the chair by hook or crook, their ‘contribution’ in a real sense is rotting and regretful.

History is the record. After the beginning of World War II, Japan without having openly declared war, bombarded the huge American military base at Pearl Harbour, destroying it com­pletely.

As an immediate major naval victory, it was a matter for Japanese jubila­tion, but as a piece of military strategy, it was ill-conceived because it had the effect of bringing the USA directly into the war, whereas the latter’s involvement prior to this had been only indirect.

At this point, America then formed a united front with Britain and the USSR, which came to be known as the Allied Powers. Matters came to a head in August 1945 when America dropped the first atom bombs in the his­tory of mankind on the Japanese towns of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, completely ob­literating both these industrial centres and bringing to an end the military power of Japan.

The bombing of Pearl Harbour was, un­doubtedly, Japan’s greatest military blunder. It quite unnecessarily brought the USA into the war. But Japan, realizing how great a mistake this had been, refrained from com­mitting another.

A defeated, but still living nation, it opted for adjustment to the new set of circumstances rather than putting up re­sistance to them. In this way, Japan opened up for itself new and splendid possibilities.