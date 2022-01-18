Budget 2022: Expectations & wish lists

Let me share a small but significant episode. I used to buy an imported protein supplement for one of my family members as he was into bodybuilding for a competition.

I used to pay a uniform price for the protein supplement all the time till the dealer pre-informed me about the price hike of the commodity from next month. He gave a unique reason for the price hike.

The said brand of the protein supplement won’t be imported anymore as the company was going to manufacture it in India under ‘Make in India’ programme.

Logically, the price should drop if the product is made in India by the foreign company. But it was not so. Under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the host of taxes have increased the input cost of the product. By virtue of these taxes, the price of the product went up by over 20%.