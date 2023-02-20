Build the required infrastructure

Education and health sectors being very important need better infrastructure to provide better facilities. Be it city and towns, or rural areas, the minimum basic infrastructure must be at place.

Then there should be further improvement for better facilities. While the number of schools, colleges and universities has significantly gone up over the years, there are reports about inadequate school buildings in several rural areas.

The buildings do not have the required classrooms forcing teachers to take more than one class in a single room; thus affecting the teaching and learning process. In some schools the classes are taken in open and when the weather conditions change, the classes are cancelled.