Build the required infrastructure

Education and health sectors being very important need better infrastructure to provide better facilities. Be it city and towns, or rural areas, the minimum basic infrastructure must be at place.
Then there should be further improvement for better facilities. While the number of schools, colleges and universities has significantly gone up over the years, there are reports about inadequate school buildings in several rural areas.
The buildings do not have the required classrooms forcing teachers to take more than one class in a single room; thus affecting the teaching and learning process. In some schools the classes are taken in open and when the weather conditions change, the classes are cancelled.
The precious time of students is lost. A number of schools do not have required number of teachers. Some schools do not have the laboratory and library facilities. Health sector too has its own problems as far as the infrastructure is concerned.
Reports say that a health facility was established at Quilmuqam in Bandipora district five years back but no electricity supply was provided.
The equipment is available there but is non-functional due to lack of electricity. Health facilities in some other areas lack proper building facilities and medical staff. This affects the health services there.
There is over-all need to improve further the infrastructure and other facilities in education and health sectors. The requests by the local people in this connection must not be ignored. There are complaints from the residents of a number of areas that their pleas go unheard by local officials.
The local people must be heard and their genuine requests and complaints addressed. When efforts are being made to increase the pace of development, those living in far flung, and also rural areas, should not be made to feel neglected.
Since education and health sectors are very important, focus should be on providing the required infrastructure. The infrastructure and facilities must be improved with the passage of time.
The authorities should take stock of the present infrastructure related facilities in all the educational institutions and health facilities. The shortcomings must be immediately identified and speedily addressed.
Sitting unnecessarily on such matters is neither in the interests of the officials nor that of the people. People in any corner of Jammu and Kashmir have a right to better facilities. They should not suffer and their genuine grievances have to be redressed.