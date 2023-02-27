Building Scientific Temper

National Science Day is celebrated every year on 28 February to mark the discovery of Raman Effect by Sir C V Raman for which he was awarded Nobel Prize in Physics for year 1930. The theme for Science Day this year is, "Global Science for Global Wellbeing”.
The theme is perfectly in tune with India assuming G20 presidency and will help to bridge the gap between people and science. To ensure Global Science for Global Wellbeing, scientific temperament has to be groomed at all levels. Therefore, it is important to deliberate upon scientific temper.
The term ‘Scientific temper’ was coined by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in his book Discovery of India. He described it as a process of thinking, behaving and connecting with others based on scientific notions thus emphasizing on logical and reason-based mindset.
Scientific temper is the mind-set or approach that questions the beliefs and ideas, tries to find explanations of different phenomena and practices and evaluate ideas on logic and empirical evidence.
It is based on enquiry, inquisitiveness, rational thinking, objectivity and an open-mind to update and revise one’s opinion in light of new research. A person with scientific temper possesses and exhibits critical and experimental thinking, looks for reason over superstition or common belief, logic over dogma and belief based on authority.
The development of Scientific Temper is vital for the progress of society as it gives individuals an ability to engage in resolution of complex issues and make decisions based on evidence rather than on prejudice, prevailing or preconceived ideas. It is important to realize the value of scientific method and knowledge and its role in understanding of the world around us.
NEP-2020 also aims to nurture human beings capable of scientific temper, rational thinking, and creative imagination. It aims at producing engaged, productive, and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive, and plural society as envisaged by our Constitution.
Classes for Semester-II for students admitted for degree programme under NEP-2020 have been started. It is highly required that to develop scientific temper emphasis has to be laid on conceptual understanding, enquiry based, experimental learning and critical thinking which needs to be started at very early level.
Development of scientific mindset which values evidence-based thinking, analysis and precision is a key for scientific temper. Activities based on scientific temper like individual or team projects, case studies, discussions, journal clubs, talks or lectures by eminent subject experts, project reports, presentations, encouraging to ask and to seek answers need to be promoted. This will lead to the development of better understanding of scientific methods and principles leading to a rational society.
Multi-disciplinarily or acquiring knowledge of different subjects will promote open-mindedness and encourage to think in multiple directions leading to better understanding with different perspectives. Open-mindedness is crucial to develop scientific temper.
Every institute of higher learning like colleges, universities or research institutes should have ‘one open day’ for students from schools, colleges or universities so that these students get an opportunity to visit different labs or research facilities available at these places, know the different problems or projects on which faculty or scientists are working and the approach or method employed to find solutions.
Conversations with scientists from different fields can be arranged both in online and offline mode to ignite scientific temperament. Scientific communications at all levels for better understanding of science need to be promoted. Scientific achievements must be celebrated to make students aware about the different scientific achievements of the past and to recognise the role of science in shaping of the present day knowledge and world.
Scientific temper is an essential attribute of modern societies. It has a crucial role to find solutions to different present day challenges like increasing pollution, global warming, combating natural disasters or to protect people from global health threats like recent COVID-19 pandemic. Scientific temper can help in development of a society and lead to innovations to tackle complex issues and challenges.
Dr. Shah Ubaid-ullah is Assistant Professor (Biotechnology), JK HED posted at Islamia College of Science and Commerce.
DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.