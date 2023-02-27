Building Scientific Temper

National Science Day is celebrated every year on 28 February to mark the discovery of Raman Effect by Sir C V Raman for which he was awarded Nobel Prize in Physics for year 1930. The theme for Science Day this year is, "Global Science for Global Wellbeing”.

The theme is perfectly in tune with India assuming G20 presidency and will help to bridge the gap between people and science. To ensure Global Science for Global Wellbeing, scientific temperament has to be groomed at all levels. Therefore, it is important to deliberate upon scientific temper.

The term ‘Scientific temper’ was coined by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in his book Discovery of India. He described it as a process of thinking, behaving and connecting with others based on scientific notions thus emphasizing on logical and reason-based mindset.

Scientific temper is the mind-set or approach that questions the beliefs and ideas, tries to find explanations of different phenomena and practices and evaluate ideas on logic and empirical evidence.

It is based on enquiry, inquisitiveness, rational thinking, objectivity and an open-mind to update and revise one’s opinion in light of new research. A person with scientific temper possesses and exhibits critical and experimental thinking, looks for reason over superstition or common belief, logic over dogma and belief based on authority.