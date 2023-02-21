Building youth for future

It was heartening to come across the statement of the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, that the Kashmiri youth have the capability of not only leading the country but also the world.

Such a statement from none other than the Home Minister is a huge morale booster to the youth of Kashmir. The statement will have a great impact to restore their confidence to get on board with the national development programmes in the long run.

I am sure the statement - Kashmiri youth is capable of leading the world – must have brought smiles on the faces of the Kashmiri youth, who otherwise were hitting media headlines for all bad reasons highlighting their pitiable past, pathetic present and uncertain future.

Remarkably, the Home Minister stated this during an interaction with Kashmiri youth and children in a programme organised by an NGO Sarhad at Pune on Saturday. Sarhad is a known organization for its commendable social work for the last few decades in Kashmir.