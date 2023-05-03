Bungus Valley: An emerging must-visit tourist destination

Tourists can also indulge in various activities such as fishing and boating in the clear waters of the Nallah Bungus. The valley is also home to several species of flora and fauna, making it an ideal destination for nature lovers.

Overall, Bungus Valley is a must-visit tourist destination for anyone traveling to Kupwara district, especially those who seek an off-the-beaten-path experience.

Bangus Valley is a beautiful and largely unexplored tourist destination. In recent years, there have been some efforts to develop tourism infrastructure in the valley to attract more visitors.

The Government has initiated several development projects in Bangus Valley to improve the overall tourism infrastructure. Some of the initiatives include building tourist lodges, camping sites, trekking trails, and other facilities to cater to the needs of tourists.

In recent years, the Union Territory government has been making efforts to promote Bangus Mela as a tourist attraction, and it has been successful in drawing visitors from different parts of India. The festival has become an essential part of the cultural calendar of the region, and it continues to evolve as a significant event for the people of Bangus Valley.

Furthermore, the local administration is working to promote eco-tourism in Bangus Valley by focusing on sustainable tourism practices that promote the conservation of the valley's natural resources and heritage.

Bungus Valley can be reached by road from both Kupwara and Handwara. Bungus Valley is located about 60 km from Kupwara town. The visitor had to take the Kupwara-Karnah road and travel for about 30 km to reach the village of Nowgam. From Nowgam, take the left turn towards the village of Keran and continue on this road for about 25 km to reach the village of Satbaran. From Satbaran, take the road that leads to Bungus Valley, which is about 5 km away.

From Handwara side it is located about 45 km from (Handwara) town. The visitor can take the Handwara-Trehgam road and travel for about 30 km to reach the village of Trehgam. From Trehgam, take the road that leads to Kupwara and travel for about 10 km to reach the village of Batpora. From Batpora, take the right turn towards the village of Satbaran and continue on this road for about 5 km to reach Bungus Valley.

However, these roads leading to Bungus are narrow and winding, and it is recommended to hire a local driver who is familiar with the terrain to avoid any inconvenience.