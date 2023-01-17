BURN PREVENTION DAY- 18TH JANUARY | Challenges beyond survival

Burns are a global public health issue, adjudged to give rise to approximately 180,000 deaths annually. The substantial numbers of these occur in low- and middle-income countries and almost two-thirds occur in the WHO African and South-East Asia regions.

So, the burn injury load falls primarily on the world’s poor (95% of deaths happen in low and middle-income countries). Fire-related injuries are estimated to be accountable for a loss of 10 million disability-adjusted life years (DALY) annually.

The precise aggregate of burns is difficult to ascertain: the strategic extrapolation indicates that in India, over 1million people are moderately or severely burnt each year with 1.4 lakh deaths (comes to one death every 4 minutes due to burns) and 2.4 lakh people inflicted with disability.

Such a high incidence qualifies burns as an endemic health hazard. Practically all the determinants like social, economic, and cultural interaction to complicate the management, reporting, and prevention of burns.