Cabs carrying school children

In the morning hundreds of cabs moves in different directions of Srinagar city to pick up the children from their respective homes and drop them at the schools. As the working hours in the schools come to an end in the afternoon, the children are dropped back to their homes.

There are strict directions from the government to the drivers of these cabs to safely carry the children in their vehicles and not to drive speedily. But large number of drivers allegedly indulge not only in over-speeding but also resort to careless driving.

Such an irresponsible approach puts the lives of the school children to danger, and vulnerable to accidents. The parents must immediately tell the drivers to give up such an attitude and if they do not listen, change the cabs. Authorities of most schools say they have no role in such problems because the cabs are not being operated by them.

According to them, the parents on their own make such an arrangement with the drivers. According to school authorities they run their own school buses for the students. But there are also complaints against the drivers of some of the school buses that they avoid the main roads and take short cuts through narrow roads and lanes to save time and fuel.