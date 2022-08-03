Call for action

Because of the massive devastation caused by the flash flood at Surankote in Poonch district a few days back, the affected people there need immediate government relief and help.
Property worth crores of rupees was damaged. According to official figures so far, 170 houses, 120 shops and 35 vehicles have suffered damages. Water entered to the houses and shops.
People could not find time to save their goods and other belongings.
The local authorities are expected to speedily complete all the required procedures so that a helping hand is provided immediately to the people at this difficult time.
The local residents said never before had they witnessed such a devastation in Surankote.
While it will take the affected people some time to get back to normal life, it is the duty of the officials to provide them financial assistance and other facilities, required in such disturbing situations.
This year flash floods are occurring frequently in Jammu and Kashmir since June. In June, a number of localities in Srinagar city and some other places were inundated.
A number of areas in central, north and south Kashmir, besides Jammu, were also affected. Standing crops too were damaged. A flash flood occurred near Amarnath Cave last month. Fifteen pilgrims died.
Now, due to weather forecast of heavy rains, the government on July 2 urged all the pilgrims to visit the holy cave shrine before August 5.
On the morning of July 28, flash flood, triggered by torrential rains, caused extensive damage to several units in SIDCO Industrial Estate at Rangreth.
The water entered the ground floor of several units including E-tech Printers owned by GK Communications Pvt Ltd and caused extensive damages.
During the intervening night of July 27 and 28, four men were rescued in a flash flood at Jhulas area in Poonch district.
Heavy rainfall caused flash floods at Kullan village of Kangan on July 5, blocking the Srinagar-Leh highway for some time. The frequent occurrence of flash floods is a cause of concern because of the loss of life and damage to the property.
The concerned officials must develop a mechanism to alert the people in case of an imminent flash flood. That way lives can be saved.