Call for Immediate Reform

BY DR. MUDASIR AKBAR SHAH

Education reform typically arises from society's desire to guarantee modern educational excellence and social returns in health and well-being of citizens.

To nurture globally adept individuals and a robust workforce, we must modernize our education system, using education as a tool to eliminate ignorance and enrich our society.

Currently, a harsh reality unfolds within the government schools of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). A crisis that has long plagued the education system in the region has reached alarming proportions.

The chronic shortage of teachers, a lack of subject-specific educators, crumbling infrastructure, misuse of education schemes, a shift away from academics, the absence of scientific temper are undermining the future prospects of students in J&K.

The J&K school education system comprises primary, middle, secondary, senior secondary, and KGBVs, with a total of 28.80 thousand schools, employing 1.67 lakh teachers, and serving 27.18 lakh students. Government schools constitute 80% in number, enroll only 54% of students.

Conversely, private schools, representing 19% of the total, cater to a significant 45% of the student. Most poor children are enrolled in government schools; even teachers' and bureaucrats' children are not enrolled in their government schools due to the substandard educational opportunities they provide.

A distinct educational disparity exists between rural and urban schools, with rural students struggling to compete due to the inferior learning conditions prevalent in rural areas.

A critical challenge plaguing government schools across board is the chronic shortage of qualified teachers, particularly those specializing in subjects at the secondary and senior secondary levels.

This issue not only leads to vacant classrooms but also severely impacts the quality of education. The consequences of this teacher deficit are nothing short of severe, particularly when it comes to subject-specific education. It's a common sight to witness zoology or English postgraduate teaching mathematics.

This mismatch between teachers and subjects leads to a shallow comprehension of topics, leaving students ill-prepared for higher education and future careers.

Without specialized educators who can instil these values, students are denied a well-rounded education. It is imperative to address this crisis to ensure that students receive high-quality, subject-specific education that equips them with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in a competitive world.

The existing timetable for physical and other co-curricular activities extends across more than 100 working days, exerting a substantial influence on the academic environment.

In conjunction with their primary teaching duties, teachers are burdened with additional tasks, including the administration of election surveys and various other surveys. This assignment of supplementary responsibilities not only consumes valuable time for both students and teachers but also disrupts the core academic functions.