Call for Immediate Reform

BY DR. MUDASIR AKBAR SHAH
Education reform typically arises from society's desire to guarantee modern educational excellence and social returns in health and well-being of citizens.
To nurture globally adept individuals and a robust workforce, we must modernize our education system, using education as a tool to eliminate ignorance and enrich our society.
Currently, a harsh reality unfolds within the government schools of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). A crisis that has long plagued the education system in the region has reached alarming proportions.
The chronic shortage of teachers, a lack of subject-specific educators, crumbling infrastructure, misuse of education schemes, a shift away from academics, the absence of scientific temper are undermining the future prospects of students in J&K.
The J&K school education system comprises primary, middle, secondary, senior secondary, and KGBVs, with a total of 28.80 thousand schools, employing 1.67 lakh teachers, and serving 27.18 lakh students. Government schools constitute 80% in number, enroll only 54% of students.
Conversely, private schools, representing 19% of the total, cater to a significant 45% of the student. Most poor children are enrolled in government schools; even teachers' and bureaucrats' children are not enrolled in their government schools due to the substandard educational opportunities they provide.
A distinct educational disparity exists between rural and urban schools, with rural students struggling to compete due to the inferior learning conditions prevalent in rural areas.
A critical challenge plaguing government schools across board is the chronic shortage of qualified teachers, particularly those specializing in subjects at the secondary and senior secondary levels.
This issue not only leads to vacant classrooms but also severely impacts the quality of education. The consequences of this teacher deficit are nothing short of severe, particularly when it comes to subject-specific education. It's a common sight to witness zoology or English postgraduate teaching mathematics.
This mismatch between teachers and subjects leads to a shallow comprehension of topics, leaving students ill-prepared for higher education and future careers.
Without specialized educators who can instil these values, students are denied a well-rounded education. It is imperative to address this crisis to ensure that students receive high-quality, subject-specific education that equips them with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in a competitive world.
The existing timetable for physical and other co-curricular activities extends across more than 100 working days, exerting a substantial influence on the academic environment.
In conjunction with their primary teaching duties, teachers are burdened with additional tasks, including the administration of election surveys and various other surveys. This assignment of supplementary responsibilities not only consumes valuable time for both students and teachers but also disrupts the core academic functions.
The education system in J&K has a troubling issue that has cast a shadow over this noble endeavour. The dire state of infrastructure, such as cramped classrooms, insufficient furniture, and the lack of proper sanitation facilities, paints a grim picture of the learning environment for students and teachers. Facilities such as science labs, electricity, playgrounds, libraries, sports activities centers, and computer labs fall far short of national standards.
In fact, the percentage of schools in the region with these amenities lags behind the national average by over 10%. The gap is even more pronounced in facilities for Children with Special Needs, with a difference of over 20 percent compared to the national average.
Moreover, co-curricular activity rooms and other essential amenities are disproportionately available in private schools compared to their government counterparts. In the digital age, technology access is crucial for educational advancement.
They lag behind private schools by substantial margins, with a staggering 55.5%, 55.2%, and 38.2% difference in the availability of computers, functional computers, and internet connectivity, respectively. In almost every category, J&K trails behind the national average.
The inadequate infrastructure in government schools is a matter of great concern, hampering both the learning experience and students' well-being.
The ReT and SSA schemes initially held great promise by addressing teacher shortages and providing job opportunities for unemployed youth. However, they were later politicized, leading to the rapid and unnecessary proliferation of schools for political gain.
This overzealous approach to school creation led to the establishment of numerous institutions in close proximity to one another. The politicization and corruption have had a detrimental effect on aspiring teachers at present due to these schemes.
For the past decade, the government has been unable to announce teacher vacancies due to the surplus of teachers recruited through these schemes. It is high time that the government establish an independent commission to investigate the alleged corruption and mismanagement that have plagued the schemes.
Transparent policies and accountable governance are crucial to ensuring that the scheme fulfils its original purpose and benefits both students and aspiring teachers.
Education reform is crucial to modernize the education system, combat ignorance, and enrich society, fostering globally competitive individuals and a robust workforce.
The crisis in government schools, marked by teacher shortages, a lack of subject-specific teachers, crumbling infrastructure, misuse of education schemes threatens student’s futures.
The educational disparity between government and private schools, especially in rural areas, exacerbates these challenges.
Bridging the teacher-subject gap, alleviating excessive teacher workloads, improving infrastructure, and addressing politicization and corruption in education schemes are essential steps to rejuvenate the education system, ensuring students receive quality education and are prepared for a brighter future.
Dr. Mudasir Akbar Shah Assistant Professor Kombolcha Institute of Technology Wollo University Ethiopia Ex Lecturer & Senior Research Fellow NIT Srinagar Kashmir President Civil Society Lolab EK EHSAS. He can be reached at shahmudasir22@gmail.com