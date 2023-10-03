Can Azad's DPAP create Tulip Garden like impact in J&K politics?

By establishing his "dream project", the Asia's largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar 16 years back, Ghulam Nabi Azad as chief minister gave a new look and boost to tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

Now, after launching his own party, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), one year back, can he be able to create a Tulip Garden like impact in J&K politics also? An answer to the question at this time can be too early, but he and his party will have to go a long way and do a lot of ground work if they really want to create the impact.

Judging a party just in a year's time after its formation can be unfair to the party. Its participation in any election could have provided some kind of idea but DPAP is yet to go through the litmus test of polls. A political party takes years and sometimes decades for getting built brick by brick by its leaders and supporters.

That way DPAP also needs time to grow and get itself established. But at the same time it is very much obvious that the fear and panic, which had gripped several other parties at the time of the formation of DPAP last year, is gone and is nowhere in sight.