Can India end ICC trophy drought?

Ironically since 2013 team India has never won any ICC trophy though it qualified for the finals in 2015 and 2017 but winning a title continued to elude India. Under Rohit and Dravid's leadership the team reached the world Test Championship finals but lost it to the Aussies.

In the T20 World Cup that was held last year, India failed to qualify for the finals as the Asian giants were trounced by the Bazbal (England's style of cricket) by a crushing defeat of 10 wickets thus adding yet another year to India's pursuit of lifting an ICC trophy for the fifth time.

The leadership of Rohit and co. has come under sharp criticism of late as the experts argue that the duo have failed to deliver at the world stage.

With the World Cup just around the corner, team India needs to finalise its fifteen member squad and get the middle order muddle sorted out by or before the end of Asia Cup. Therefore as a blessing in disguise, Asia Cup is a great opportunity for all the Asian teams to get their combinations right before the World Cup clash.

The hype that media creates around the World Cup events cannot go unnoticed and as arch rivals Pakistan will travel to India after seven years for the ultimate Marquee clash, it is going to be a battle to be worth remembered for ages.

The pressure can be more on the hosts as the visitors are playing their first two games against a slightly weaker opposition while as India will play their first two games against Australia and Afghanistan.

Both are equally capable of giving India a very tough time and if India loses either of their first two matches, it can create more pressure on them as they will fight it out in their third match against the formidable Pakistan.