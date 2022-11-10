Can JK become corruption free Union Territory?

BY NASIR KHUEHAMI AND UMMAR JAMAL

Corruption is indeed a menace which erodes trust of people on a system and weakens democracy. It comes in the way of economic development and further aggravates inequality, poverty, social division and meritocracy.

It has disproportionate and drastic impact on poor and vulnerable sections of a society. World Bank considers corruption a major challenge to its twin goals of eradicating extreme poverty by 2030 and increasing shared prosperity for the poorest 40 percent of people in the developing world.

Across the globe and in India corruption has prevailed from time immemorial in varied forms. Presently, India is one of the most corrupt countries in the world. The Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2019, which ranks 180 countries, awards India a score of 41, rendering it the 80th most corrupt country in the world.

Among the Indian states/UTs J&K is one of the most corrupt places. Before its bifurcation into union territories, the erstwhile state of J&K ranked among the worst in the country’s index of most corrupt states.

In 2018 Justice (retd) Bashir Ahmad Khan, chairman of Jammu and Kashmir’s anti-graft body, called the erstwhile state India’s most corrupt. The level of corruption and nepotism that prevails in Jammu and Kashmir can be gauged from the appointment of Additional Advocate Generals, Deputy Advocate Generals and Law Officers in 2015. At least 12 of these appointments by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs in Jammu and Kashmir were relatives of either ministers or ruling PDP leaders, or of then sitting and retired judges, and bureaucrats.

Corruption took roots in J&K since the times of autocratic rulers and has now permeated in every government office. Of late, a ray of hope has emerged from the stern anti-corruption campaign initiated for some time now by the LG administration under the leadership of LG. It has created hope of corruption-free Kashmir.