Cancer management is the issue

On the World Cancer Day, marked on February 4, I found a few master pieces of opinions by my fellow columnists published in this newspaper. While going through these articles, one can understand how frightening it is and how dangerously cancer has assumed the epidemic nature at our place.

It was a wonderful read to go through the suggestions proposed by Prof Mohammad Sultan Khuroo, who needs no introduction for his immense contribution to the field of medicine, to fight out cancer. He has listed a ten-point agenda to make a fight to a finish against cancer.

It was also hair-raising to come across the cancer scenario in Kashmir where the author from Biochemistry department, University of Kashmir, quoting ‘credible’ data mentions detection of 51,000 cancer cases in 4 years (2019-2022) in Jammu & Kashmir, which is, of course, alarming. The author has pushed for a serious study on cancer in Kashmir.

Another write-up by a Professor from the Department of Radiation Oncology, SKIMS, while picking cancer as one of the predominant causes of mortality and morbidity in elderly people, has listed some useful guidelines to live a healthy, happy life.