Captain: Back to Pavilion

Politics is like cricket. It is not over till it is over. He played till the last ball since he projected himself as a Messiah of gullible voters. He will go down as a chronic narcissist who surrounded himself with incompetent chaps. He couldn’t cash on this opportunity of power and revamp his “ill-fated” country. He created a toxic narrative of us Vs them. Every critic of PTI was labeled as a traitor. This populist approach made him unpopular. Settling personal scores, resorting to name-calling, addressing opposition leaders as “rodents”, “thieves”, and “vultures”, didn’t behoove an oxford trained graduate. This unethical language pushed his supporters away. The political circus sabotaged the democratic process.

In the run-up to the 2018 elections, the electorate pinned hope on him but he failed to translate “Qaid’s dream” into reality. In any robust democracy, the basic function of an opposition is to make the ruling regime accountable. Not owning the blunders and throwing the garbage on the opposition is a sign of a weak leader.

Sometimes, it is better to control your excitement and not celebrate when someone nearby is in agony. He disappointed both the US and Pak Army with his insensitive remark: “What a time I have come…so much excitement!” while he was received at Moscow Airport (when Russia was gearing to kill innocent civilians in Ukraine). This move lessened his fan base just like Mehbooba Mufti’s highly thick-skinned “Toffee and Milk” remark. The weather was not conducive and the play field was rough.