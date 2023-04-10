Carcinoma cervix: Need to know

BY MARIA ALTAF

The fourth most common cancer in the world, especially Middle and low income countries is cervical carcinoma. According to American society's cancer estimate About 13,960 cases of invasive carcinoma will be diagnosed and about 4,310 will die in 2023. A lot of risk factors are responsible for the carcinoma cervix among which Human papilloma virus exposure is most important.

High risk strains of HPV include 16,18,31,33 35,39,45,51,52 and some of low risk are 6,11,40,42,43,44,54. Keeping in view the scenario of socially and economically backward countries, early age of marriage and increased parity is also one of the key factors for the development of carcinoma cervix. Multiple sexual intercourse with an uncircumcised male, STD's also play and important role.

The peak age of carcinoma cervix is around 50-60yrs. Well, some cancers have strong familial predisposition and cervical cancer is one of them. Some of the warning signs of carcinoma cervix is post coital bleeding, abnormal vaginal discharge with a foul odour, painful intercourse, pelvic pain along the common features of malignancy such as unexplained weight loss and decreased appetite.