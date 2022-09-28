It is 29th of September and it is the World Heart Day. The day is an opportunity for everyone to stop and consider how best to use heart for humanity, for nature, and for ourselves. To beat cardiovascular disease is something which matters to every beating heart.

Heart is a unique pump which beats un-interruptedly on an average 100,000 times a day and an average of 2.5 billion time in the life time of an individual. It cannot afford to take even a nap of few minutes, because it would mean death unless a machine is made to pump blood during that period.

Health of an individual is largely dependant on a healthy functioning of this incredible muscular pump which has so far not been duplicated. Mechanical heart is an extremely poor imitation nowhere near the efficiency and safety of the nature’s given heart and has several other serious issues.

This day is a creation of the World Heart Foundation with a purpose of making public at large aware of the ways and means to keep this organ in good shape for the lifetime.

The theme for this year is “Cardiovascular Health for Everyone”. Three pillars – Three Key beneficiaries have been advocated as the means to achieve it