Caring for career and why not

Now let us have a close look at our share of the jobs. If we go by statistics, then we are the most unemployed state or union territory of the country figuring closely next to Haryana. As on March 2022, we have an unemployment rate of 25.1% while Haryana is leading at 26.72%. People say, we don’t have industry or infrastructure but it is also about not being worth the job market.

Being educated is different from being employable. Everyone is doing an M.A and a PhD and then desiring to be a contractual though I pronounce it as kantranktual to provoke them for good. All are having the same rotten goal, older than the old.

By choosing to opt for same scheme of career as everyone else, we are over-saturating an already saturated sector, diminishing the job prospectus more than ever. Don’t line up in the queue. Just diffuse and disperse in search of other options.

While-as covid has brought us a herd immunity, God knows what has brought us a herd mentality. A common guess is that, being sheep meat eaters, we have developed a strong flocking instinct. We cease to be a diverse human habitation. It does not make sense to follow those who have already fallen, but we still do.

Why aren’t our youth making themselves eligible for the N number of executive, managerial, technical and non-teaching jobs offered and advertised by UPSC, PSUs, state PSCs, SSBs and other recruiting agencies in the private sector.