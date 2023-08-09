Caring for our moral health

Kashmir is a prominent Tourist Destinations. Every year lacs of national and international tourists visit the Valley. Kashmir is also famous for its hospitality.

The people are caring. During the period of turmoil people not only helped outsiders financially, but even sacrificed their lives to save them in any eventuality.

During Past couple of years several incidents were witnessed at different tourist destinations where locals, especially tourist guides, not only rescued tourists but during these rescue operations many youth lost their lives.

During the period of turmoil and even today, people living here are providing every logistic support to tourists as well as Amarnath Yatris. Cutting across party lines even outside, political, social and religious leaders of the country have appreciated the goodwill gestures of the people of paradise.

During the turmoil period when thousands of people were killed in different incidents, the graph of crime recorded was low. People, especially youth, maintained moral values, respecting elders and teachers, helping poor and needy. But from last few years we seem to be losing our culture and moral values one after other. Our society is grappling with drug abuse which has ruined thousands of families.

The dreams of parents have shattered as they fail to curb the immoral activities of their children. Some parents are coming forward for the rehabilitation of their addicted children but some, due to family & social pressures, are hiding their activities.

Thus paving way for disaster. The sudden rise in drug abuse cases not only has deteriorated the health condition of our youth but devastated the society as a whole. The every-day incidents like assault, murder, kidnapping, theft, burglary, stabbing, and suicide have put the entire society in a state of shock. We as conscious citizens have failed to discharge our duties.