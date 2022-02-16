Carpeted Realities

Continuity & Change

While this art form has had a historical genesis and has subtly adapted itself to change with the vagaries of time, the Kashmiri carpets continue to remain the cynosure of all eyes in the valley and across India for their exclusivity and panache. Symmetry is a strong concept within the carpets barring the ‘tree of life’ concept that appears symmetric but in reality is asymmetric in nature.

These hand knotted carpets known locally as ‘Kal Buffi’ retain Persian cultural motifs like buds, vines, flowers and animals and complex designs that are reproduced within the weaves of a carpet through heavy reliance on a handwritten reference called Taalim. Similarly, the knotting of the carpet determines its durability and design. The carpets also come in multiple colours ranging from royal blue to brown and maroon that add to its polyvalence.

It is interesting to note here that carpet weaving continues to be a familial profession with family secrets passing on from one generation to another. The methodology adopted is unique and has an enduring quality attached to it with the eldest family member instructing younger weavers about the coloured knots to be used by enthusiastically serenading the instructions in a chant-like manner.

At a time, apparently only two weavers follow the instructions from the caller and commencing at either side of the rug, each weaver attempts to weave according to the colours of the design, working in an asymmetrical manner, as he moves towards the centre of the rug. This special way of passing knowledge about this traditional craft reminds us of the bardic tradition that is emblematic of Kashmir where music and folklore have found representation in the cultural practices of the region and have played a crucial role in keeping different cultural art forms alive.