Catastrophe in the making

Chaos is perhaps a mild word to describe what is happening in Pakistan. A state that is working hard to destroy itself is far beyond the description of chaos.

Many Pakistani and foreign commentators are using the word chaos as a euphemism to highlight the turbulent times in the country.

In reality, Pakistan is courting catastrophe and the day is not far when it will sink in the swampland which it has created for itself in the recent years, particularly 2022.

This is given, but more striking question for the region is, can it remain immune to the virus of destabilisation that has hit Pakistan. No, is the emphatic answer.

The most serious concern is that with the turmoil; churning in Pakistan all around, what’s the safety of the nuclear weapons that it has. The command and control system of the nuclear assets is now open to many vulnerabilities.