Celebrate the birth of a girl child

To begin with I dare say that the first enemy of a woman is a woman. This may sound crude, or may be rude, but I will substantiate it.

While it was T20 world cup fervor all around the mother would be was watching every match so keenly because she wants the baby in the womb to be a sports lover, an athlete and an acrobat, a footballer like Ronaldo; before that she had gotten the foot ball shoes for her nephew.

She would reject pink towel and pink lollipop not to talk of dress; she identifies pink with girls. Every preparation is made for the arrival of a baby boy. The blue blanket, dresses and also the name Sadd Hamzah.

She has it all sorted in her mind, from delivery to his career and marriage. Enquiring why is she so desperate to have a boy. She doesn’t have a clear answer except that she says she is a female; she knows what it means to be a girl in the society.

I kept on asking, what? I told her you are well read, a doctorate to be in English literature, college and university degrees, a fair participation in games, years of experience of campus in and outside valley. Your four sisters and your brother all raised so perfectly; all post graduates in subjects of their liking.