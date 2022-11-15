Celebrating Childhood

BY IFTIKHAR RASHID WANI

Child is a gift of God. Children complete the lives of parents. They make the world colourful. Their smile makes our day. We forget all the troubles, miseries and struggles of life when we see our child. The child is the best healer of our pains.

Child is the epicenter of our emotions. Child balances our social fabric. To me every day is children’s day, however, India has declared 14th November as National Children’s Day; a day of great festivities which also marks the birthday of Jawaharlal Nehru, a revolutionary leader of the not only India but the whole world.

His love and passion for children was so special that children affectionately called him Chacha Nehru. He was always very concerned for children, loved them a lot and contributed immensely towards their development.

Celebrations are organised in the form of road shows and rallies in which children take part and dress in colourful clothing, with events organized throughout this special day, celebrating the struggles of Indian independence, as well as the importance of its children and the role they play in nation’s future.

On the occasion of Children’s Day every child should be made to feel special and make the occasion a remarkable occasion for him. It is our duty to nurture children with utmost love, care and affection and help them become good human beings as they are the future of our country.