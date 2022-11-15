Celebrating Childhood

BY IFTIKHAR RASHID WANI
Child is a gift of God. Children complete the lives of parents. They make the world colourful. Their smile makes our day. We forget all the troubles, miseries and struggles of life when we see our child. The child is the best healer of our pains.
Child is the epicenter of our emotions. Child balances our social fabric. To me every day is children’s day, however, India has declared 14th November as National Children’s Day; a day of great festivities which also marks the birthday of Jawaharlal Nehru, a revolutionary leader of the not only India but the whole world.
His love and passion for children was so special that children affectionately called him Chacha Nehru. He was always very concerned for children, loved them a lot and contributed immensely towards their development.
Celebrations are organised in the form of road shows and rallies in which children take part and dress in colourful clothing, with events organized throughout this special day, celebrating the struggles of Indian independence, as well as the importance of its children and the role they play in nation’s future.
On the occasion of Children’s Day every child should be made to feel special and make the occasion a remarkable occasion for him. It is our duty to nurture children with utmost love, care and affection and help them become good human beings as they are the future of our country.
One should be of firm belief that investing in the all-round development of children of our country means investing in future of the country. We believe that children represent the civilization of our country. Children need love. Like many stake-holders of the society teachers have a direct role in intellectual, and moral development of a child.
Teacher is the custodian of children. He needs patience while dealing with children. He must treat all children as his own. His encouragement to a child will do wonders.
The children live a strong life if their teachers have faith in them. If he fails to fulfill the expectations of children, they break emotionally. They will never recover and ultimately it is the society which has to face the brunt of the such a child.
I wish every school celebrates this occasion with immense enthusiasm. Let us have this day filled with numerous fun-filled activities. Speeches, Painting Competitions, Writing Competitions, Debates etc., should mark the day.
Let us make this day to tell our students that they are definitely valued. They have their importance. Their suggestions, apprehensions, aspirations surly matters.
In my school we have 800 children who are under the direct supervision of the father figure – our principal. The principal treats every day as children’s day. He had made the school atmosphere conducive for children. We, the staff, leave no stone unturned to shape the destiny of the children. We know we are dealing with the future of the society.
If the children of the country are provided proper foundation and development opportunities, they can uplift the nation towards greater prosperity. On the other hand, failure to educate children demolishes all expectations of a nation.
Therefore, amidst all this celebration, we should not lose sight of Chacha Nehru’s real message. That is, providing our children with a safe and loving environment to grow as well as giving them ample opportunities through which they can take great strides and contribute to the progress of the nation.
We worry about what a child will become tomorrow, yet we forget that he is someone today. Children require guidance and sympathy far more than instruction.
This day serves as a reminder to each and every one of us, to renew our commitment to the welfare of children and teach them to live by the great standards of great people.
DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.