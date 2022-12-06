Celebrating India’s Constitution

Indians got freedom on 15 August 1947, and responsibility on 26 January 1950. Freedom and responsibility go together and are two sides of the same coin. One cannot exist without the other.

Being free means not being ruled by anyone else. It establishes our sovereignty. Being responsible means setting the rules on how we will conduct ourselves as a society. These voluntary rules have to be codified from the beginning, and we take an oath that we will abide by these rules.

The rules also include the rights of the people and their responsibilities. This codification is the foundational document of our republic, whose final draft was formally adopted by the constituent assembly on 26 November 1949. That is why we celebrate 26 November as our Constitution Day.

In about two months, our Constitution will be 73 years old. It is one of the finest Constitutions in the world. Its formation benefitted from all other Constitutions that preceded it, such as the ones from the United States and France, which are older democracies. The United Kingdom does not have a written Constitution.