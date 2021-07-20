Celebrating Life as Eid

The sense for the "miracles which are daily with us," the sense for the "continual marvels," is the source of prayer. There is no worship, no music, no love, if we take for granted the blessings or defeats of living. No routine of the social, physical, or physiological order must dull our sense of surprise at the fact that there is a social, a physical, or a physiological order. We are trained in maintaining our sense of wonder by uttering a prayer before the enjoyment of food. Each time we are about to drink a glass of water, we remind ourselves of the eternal mystery of creation, "Blessed be Thou . . . by Whose word all things come into being." A trivial act and a reference to the supreme miracle. Wishing to eat bread or fruit, to enjoy a pleasant fragrance or a cup of wine; on tasting fruit in season for the first time; on seeing a rainbow, or the ocean ; on noticing trees when they blossom ; on meeting a sage in Torah or in secular learning; on hearing good or bad tidings-we are taught to invoke His great name and our awareness of Him. Even on performing a physiological function we say "Blessed be Thou . . . who healest all flesh and doest wonders."

Turning naturalism on its head, Heschel notes the counterclaim of religion as consisting in the belief in the hidden miracles as the basis for the entire Torah. “A man has no share in the Torah, unless he believes that all things and all events in the life of the individual as well as in the life of society are miracles. There is no such thing as the natural course of events . . . ." He quotes Rabbi Joshua ben Levi: "The earning of bread is a greater wonder than the division of the Red Sea." And the saying other sayings from elsewhere:: "Just as the Holy One, Blessed be He, wrought

many miracles in order to redeem Israel from Egypt, so He does concerning a piece of bread which a man puts in his mouth."

Seeing life as miraculous goads one to celebration of it. Nothing is commonplace and everything is worthy of attention or love and that implies celebration. Those who are uncomfortable with miracles are nevertheless forced to concede mystery that doesn’t fit into naturalistic reductionist framework. In any case being is mysterious and mystery is at the heart of our experience of the world. The world isn’t a problem but a mystery as Marcel explained. Our very subjectivity or being is involved in our engagement with the world. To be is to be oriented towards the mysterious. And Mystery is vivifying.

Those who find it problematic to sacrifice animals need to note that this creation is itself a product of sacrifice and that we all need redemption and that all life is united and that we are guardians of whole creation and as such our relationship to animals isn’t one of antagonism or strong versus weak. The deepest insights of anthropology, psychology and mythology and world traditions converge on the point of shared life/consciousness of animals and humans. It is said that animals pray for becoming part of human food and it is believed that they may ferry humans to the heaven and they sacrifice themselves for the humans. In any case all life is essentially an injury and appropriation where vast number of life forms are involved in ceaseless dialectical relationship. War is father of all great things, recognized such diverse minds as Heraclitus and Ruskin. War between life forms is the underlying basis of the colour or beauty of life or driving force for unfolding of higher functions of life. Our every breath is a sacrifice and life and death imply each other. Life changes forms; there is no such thing as death. All being is conscious. Life and death constitute a dance of Spirit. Being is One. God alone truly exists. “There is neither slayer nor slain.” The world is a play projected by God.

Extended family/communal meals give otherworldly taste and that explains why niyaz/parties in honour of friends/relatives or special days/special people exist in every culture. Let us make it a point that we don’t buy meat from market but sacrifice sheep every year for the purpose of both getting meat to partake of the gift from God and sip the joy of tasting it with family, neighbours, friends, and relatives. Community meals followed by the taste of its residues constitute a festive and healing gift for all of us.