Celebrating Senior Citizens

On Monday the world senior citizens' day was observed. The day is being observed every year on August 21 to raise awareness about the contributions of the senior citizens for the society and also to have a view of the issues being faced by them.

Several functions were held on world senior citizens day in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country. In India, a person of the age of 60 or above is a senior citizen. The government has kept some schemes available for the benefit of the senior citizens.

Besides the government, the society as a whole and more particularly the families which they belong to have the responsibility of taking good care of them. These citizens during their youth contribute a lot for the welfare and benefit of their families and the society.