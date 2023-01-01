Celebrating Snowfall in Kashmir

Most of the Kashmir plains witnessed this season’s first snowfall some days back, though the upper reaches received it much earlier. The snowfall prompted netizens to wish each other “Sheen Mubarak” on social networking sites such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Photos and videos of snow too were uploaded on these sites. On the eve of snowfall even Jashn-e-chillaikallan or winter festival is being celebrated at picnic spots to increase the tourist footfall. Various articles such as 'snowman' too are prepared from snow which children adore.

The snow drapes surroundings in a white blanket which is pleasing to eyes. But it brings with it miseries to the common people as basic amenities of life such as electricity, water supply, transportation and connectivity are badly affected.