Celebrating the Aspirations

BY FAROONA MUJTABA

In India, 15th of October is not just another day on the calendar, it's a day of significance and

celebration for the nation's youth. Days before we celebrated this day. Students' Day in India is a momentous occasion that honors the role of students in shaping the country's future and pays homage to one of the greatest leaders the world has seen, Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam. APJ was born on this day.

This day provides an opportunity to reflect upon the significance of education, the potential of youth, and the challenges they face. It is a to recognise the Fundamental Right to Education. It commemorates the brilliant works of Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam.

On this day, Kalam's fondness for teaching students is remembered.

Remembering Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, the People's President, is an act of gratefulness. Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, popularly known as the "Missile Man of India,"was not only a brilliant scientist but also an inspiring leader who held the office of the President of India from 2002 to 2007. He was a staunch advocate for education and believed in the power of youth to bring about transformative change. His commitment to innovation, scientific progress, and societal development serves as a guiding light for students across the nation.