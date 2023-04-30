Celebrating the day

The theme for World Veterinary Day-2023 is ‘Promoting Diversity, Equity and Inclusiveness in the Veterinary Profession’. The World Veterinary Day was first celebrated on April 29, 2000 as an initiative by the World Veterinary Association (WVA).

Since then, it has been observed every year on the last Saturday of April, with a different theme chosen each year to highlight a specific aspect of veterinary science.

Diversity is the hallmark of Veterinary Profession as Vets deal with a variety of animal species including mammals, birds, reptiles, etc. Veterinary Professionals play different roles; be it as clinicians, administrators, public health experts, researchers, teachers, trainers, extension agents of schemes and perform other assignments too whenever asked for.

Diversity vis-a-vis talents, thoughts, opinions and viewpoints is important not only for healthy debates and discussions but also for progress of any profession, and needs to be promoted. Essence of equity is to provide equal opportunities to all and is fundamental to any organisation including Veterinary Profession. Inclusiveness demands that all members of a profession should feel that they are valued and included.