Celebrating the mother tongue

See the step-motherly approach of people around. They prefer to exchange their ideas in Urdu or English than Kashmiri, because they think if they didn’t do so they will be disdained by others. Although Kashmiri was introduced as a subject in the school curriculum yet it is undermined.

One wonders when on steps in the campus of Kashmir University, it seems one is walking through a place outside Kashmir.

Both, students and scholars, feel ashamed of speaking Kashur when they express their ideas. They prefer to talk in English or Urdu than Kashmiri.

How can we expect students to promote and speak in their mother-tongue when situation at the highest seat of learning is like this? Do we really don’t need this language?